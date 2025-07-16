Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:13 16.07.2025

Russian targets energy infrastructure in latest attack – Zelenskyy

2 min read
A total of 15 civilians in the city of Kryvy Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, were injured as a result of shelling by Russian occupiers on Wednesday night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"The elimination of the consequences of the nightly Russian shelling is ongoing... One of the targets was, in particular, the energy infrastructure. They are now trying their best to restore everything in Kryvy Rih, and the power supply will be restored during today. Unfortunately, 15 people were injured, including one child. All of them are receiving the necessary medical care," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

According to him, in addition to Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Kharkiv and Odesa regions were also hit during the night.

"Russia is not changing its strategy, and to effectively counter this terror, we need a systematic strengthening of defense: more air defense, more interceptors, more determination so that Russia feels our response," Zelenskyy said.

Earlier it was reported that a 17-year-old boy was seriously injured in the abdominal cavity as a result of an attack on Kryvy Rih, now doctors are fighting for his life. The city was attacked at night by 28 Shahed UAVs and a ballistic missile simultaneously. An industrial enterprise was destroyed.

On the night of July 16, Kryvyi Rih suffered one of the most massive drone attacks since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

On March 26, the occupiers launched 117 strike UAVs over the Dnipropetrovsk region, which became the largest drone attack since the beginning of the war. Air defense forces shot down 56 drones on the territory of the region. Fires broke out in Kryvyi Rih, administrative and industrial facilities and cars were damaged, but there were no casualties. Earlier, on the night of March 3, air defense forces shot down seven UAVs, a 52-year-old woman was injured in Kryvyi Rih, who was treated on the spot, fires and damage to residential and infrastructure buildings occurred.

The city suffered the greatest casualties as a result of Russian missile attacks. In particular, during a ballistic missile strike on Kryvyi Rih on April 4, 20 civilians died and at least 63 were injured.

