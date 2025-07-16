Zelenskyy: USA interested in Ukrainian drones

The United States wants to buy Ukrainian drones, Ukraine is interested in purchasing equipment to form an air shield, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"There are many drones that only we have. And we are discussing this with President Trump. I told him that I really want to buy things from him that only they have. He told me that America wants to buy Ukrainian drones ... I really want America to help us protect our skies. This is very important," Zelenskyy said in an interview with Newsmax correspondent Shelby Wilder in Kyiv.

According to open sources, as of 2025, there are more than 200 companies operating in Ukraine that develop or manufacture drones. Among them are small startups and large private manufacturers that cooperate with the state within the framework of military-industrial partnerships.

Ukraine currently produces a wide range of drones: from small FPV drones to heavy reusable reconnaissance and strike vehicles with a flight range of up to 1,000 km. It is Ukrainian drones that increasingly carry out pinpoint attacks on military facilities in the rear of the Russian Federation, energy infrastructure, ammunition depots and headquarters. Many of them operate autonomously or in conditions of strong electronic jamming.