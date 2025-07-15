Zelenskyy outlines three directions for Ukrainian diplomats at this stage

Accelerating the launch of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Russian Aggression against Ukraine, modernizing the tasks for Ukrainian representatives abroad, and further political and legal steps at international forums, in particular at the UN General Assembly. Such directions of work were outlined by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a meeting with the teams of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Office on Tuesday.

"Meeting with Ukrainian diplomats – teams of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Office. The first is accelerating the launch of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Russian Aggression against Ukraine and appropriate work with states that respect international law," Zelenskyy said in Telegram channel.

"The second is the preparation of a meeting with Ukrainian ambassadors, which will take place next week, and the modernization of tasks for Ukrainian representatives abroad," he said.

"The third is our steps at key international platforms, in particular regarding draft resolutions of the UN General Assembly. We are preparing tangible political and legal strikes against the aggressor state and its positions. The coming months are a time for particularly active work of our diplomacy," the head of the Ukrainian state said.

"Thank you to everyone in the world who is helping," the president said.