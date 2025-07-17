Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:33 17.07.2025

Zelenskyy invites Chentsov to come to Kyiv during change of government

2 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited the representative of Ukraine to the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community, Vsevolod Chentsov, to come to Kyiv in the coming days, when changes will take place in the Ukrainian government.

"Meeting with Vsevolod Chentsov, the representative of our state to the European Union. I invited him to come to Kyiv in these very days, during the change of the government configuration. We will strengthen our steps in the direction of European integration," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Thursday, illustrating the post with joint photos.

As reported, Zelenskyy previously announced the expansion of the capabilities of Ukrainian diplomacy after a meeting with ambassadors scheduled for Monday, July 21, without specifying details.

"There was a report by the Minister of Foreign Affairs on the meeting with all Ukrainian ambassadors, which is scheduled for July 21. We have identified clear tasks for diplomats and some reform steps in the system of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs - the Minister will present them. We are preparing a significant expansion of the capabilities of Ukrainian diplomacy," he said.

Later, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha announced that Zelensky intends to remove the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Oksana Markarova from the position she has held since February 25, 2021, and also replace all Ukrainian ambassadors to the G7 and G20 countries. According to him, there will be about 20 presidential decrees on the replacement of Ukrainian ambassadors after the meeting scheduled for July 21.

Tags: #zelenskyy #chentsov

