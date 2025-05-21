Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:49 21.05.2025

Zelenskyy: Veterans are our heroes, and the state should be beside

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Veterans are our heroes, and the state should be beside

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in the forum "Innovations and Development in Sports in Wartime", discussing veteran sports, rehabilitation and adaptation.

"I visited a rehabilitation center where defenders undergo physical rehabilitation through sports. It is important to implement the experience gained here throughout the country," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

He noted that veteran sports, rehabilitation and adaptation should be priorities, because "veterans are our heroes, and the state should be there for them."

"Thank you to those who develop Ukrainian sports, support our soldiers, veterans - this is very important for a strong country, for health, for life," added the President of Ukraine.

Tags: #veterans #rehabilitation

MORE ABOUT

20:26 10.04.2025
UNBROKEN plans to complete reconstruction of rehabilitation center in Briukhovychi, Lviv region, in Nov

UNBROKEN plans to complete reconstruction of rehabilitation center in Briukhovychi, Lviv region, in Nov

17:26 25.03.2025
Fourth group of wounded from Ukraine arrives in Croatia for rehabilitation

Fourth group of wounded from Ukraine arrives in Croatia for rehabilitation

20:55 19.03.2025
Ukrnafta opens new offices for supporting veterans in Chernihiv and Nizhyn

Ukrnafta opens new offices for supporting veterans in Chernihiv and Nizhyn

20:25 13.03.2025
Zelenskyy signs law on providing rehabilitation services to military personnel in special educational institutions

Zelenskyy signs law on providing rehabilitation services to military personnel in special educational institutions

10:48 21.02.2025
RECOVERY network opens 16th rehabilitation center in Chernihiv

RECOVERY network opens 16th rehabilitation center in Chernihiv

17:47 22.01.2025
Amputee veterans: society must accept fact that number of amputees will grow

Amputee veterans: society must accept fact that number of amputees will grow

16:17 08.01.2025
Mobile rehabilitation teams of Ukrainian Red Cross to work in 13 regions

Mobile rehabilitation teams of Ukrainian Red Cross to work in 13 regions

17:47 18.12.2024
Implementation of the government's pilot project on transition from military service to civilian life

Implementation of the government's pilot project on transition from military service to civilian life

20:33 29.11.2024
Court of Appeal upholds rehabilitation plan of Eldorado

Court of Appeal upholds rehabilitation plan of Eldorado

13:35 19.11.2024
URCS continues to help veterans adapt to civilian life

URCS continues to help veterans adapt to civilian life

HOT NEWS

Defense Forces repel 129 enemy attacks since day start

Six servicemen killed, more than 10 injured during attack on Sumy region

Zelenskyy: We continue to work with USA on sanctions at various levels, we convince them that this is exactly what is needed

Hungary announces detection of two more 'Ukrainian spies'

Trump believes that the use of sanctions against Russia by USA could harm peace settlement

LATEST

Invaders lose 980 servicemen in past 24 hours

Defense Forces repel 129 enemy attacks since day start

Six servicemen killed, more than 10 injured during attack on Sumy region

Tusk: We won’t send Polish troops to Ukraine

Ukrainian Red Cross shares its experience of working during the war with colleagues from Baltic countries

Starmer reaffirms support for Ukraine's position in talks with Russia

Ukrainian and Dutch defense ministers discuss accelerating military deliveries

USA wants to pay $1,000 to migrants from Ukraine to 'self-deport'

Ukraine needs professional diplomacy - Herasymov

Ukrainian, UK Parliaments ready to ratify Partnership Agreement between countries – Kondratiuk

AD
AD