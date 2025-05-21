Zelenskyy: Veterans are our heroes, and the state should be beside

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in the forum "Innovations and Development in Sports in Wartime", discussing veteran sports, rehabilitation and adaptation.

"I visited a rehabilitation center where defenders undergo physical rehabilitation through sports. It is important to implement the experience gained here throughout the country," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

He noted that veteran sports, rehabilitation and adaptation should be priorities, because "veterans are our heroes, and the state should be there for them."

"Thank you to those who develop Ukrainian sports, support our soldiers, veterans - this is very important for a strong country, for health, for life," added the President of Ukraine.