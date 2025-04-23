Agency for Recovery Centralized Procurement Organization presented

The Centralized Procurement Organization (CPO) for the Agency for Recovery and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine may be operational by the end of 2025, the public selection of its CEO should take place in the second quarter of 2025, Head of the Agency for Recovery Serhiy Sukhomlyn said during the official presentation of the CPO in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery, Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba stressed the importance of ensuring the quality and transparent, efficient use of resources for all projects, especially reconstruction.

"This is precisely why the Centralized Procurement Organization of the Agency for Recovery was created. It is a tool that allows us to ensure equal conditions for all market participants, unified procedures, transparent tenders, modern procurement management, and independent control. The creation of the CPO is a signal of support from the Agency for communities. This is a signal to Ukrainian and international companies that it is possible to work honestly and effectively in Ukraine. It is also a signal to international partners – we are not just asking for help, but creating systems that are able to manage it responsibly. The CPO of the Agency for Recovery is the foundation of a new procurement system: honest, understandable, based on the principles of the European Union," Kuleba said.

As reported, in early April 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted Resolution No. 362 on the creation of the Centralized Procurement Organization. Its activities will be directly coordinated by the agency. The organization will purchase goods and services. These are works directly related to the construction, operational maintenance of roads, and the development of project documentation.