Facts
12:12 27.05.2025

Mobile teams of Ukrainian Red Cross Society provide rehabilitation to citizens in Poltava region

Mobile rehabilitation teams of the Poltava Regional Organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) provide rehabilitation services to citizens.

"These teams are part of the implementation of community-based rehabilitation, which provides access to physical and mental rehabilitation at home. This allows patients to receive qualified assistance in a comfortable setting without having to visit medical institutions," the URCS wrote on Facebook Tuesday.

Each team includes an experienced physical therapist, his assistant and a car driver. Specialists are provided with the necessary equipment to provide rehabilitation services.

Mobile rehabilitation teams work not only in the regional center, but also in remote areas of the region. They also provide psychological support to people after injuries or illnesses. The team's specialists support, motivate and help patients return to a socially active life.

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society's mobile rehabilitation teams operate in Poltava region with the support of the British Red Cross.

