Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

17:45 11.04.2025

PM: Ukraine to intensify talks on Association Agreement with EU in coming weeks

2 min read
PM: Ukraine to intensify talks on Association Agreement with EU in coming weeks

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Ukraine will intensify discussions with its European partners over the coming weeks regarding the Association Agreement.

"In the coming weeks, we will strengthen dialogue with our European allies on trade. We want to amend the Association Agreement to ensure that Ukrainian products can continue to enter the European market without major restrictions," Shmyhal stated at a government meeting on Friday.

Earlier, Ukraine emphasized at a meeting of the Association Council the importance of extending Autonomous Trade Measures (ATMs) through the end of 2025.

A joint press release following the 10th meeting of the Association Council noted that the EU's ATMs, introduced to boost Ukrainian exports after Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, are set to expire on June 5 of this year. Until amendments to the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA) section of the Association Agreement are made, interim solutions may be introduced.

The first ATMs came into effect on June 4, 2022, temporarily lifting tariffs, quotas, and other trade restrictions on Ukrainian goods for a year. The regime was extended twice – on June 6, 2023, and again on June 6, 2024.

Ukrainian agricultural producers have voiced concerns that trade with the EU could revert after June 5, 2025, to the current rules under Article 29 of the DCFTA, which imposes very low export quotas on certain agricultural products. There are also worries about the return of the 100,000-tonne export quota for bioethanol. Talks are underway to raise these quotas, but concerns remain that there may not be enough time left to formalize the necessary changes before the June deadline.

Meanwhile, proposals are already under discussion within the EU to retain preferential import conditions for Ukrainian metallurgical products in the event the ATMs are lifted.

Tags: #shmyhal

MORE ABOUT

16:59 11.04.2025
Ukrainian manufacturers of weapons components can receive grant of up to UAH 8 mln to create and expand production – Shmyhal

Ukrainian manufacturers of weapons components can receive grant of up to UAH 8 mln to create and expand production – Shmyhal

19:52 10.04.2025
Shmyhal discusses with Kos Ukraine's movement towards EU, integration into single market with European Commissioner

Shmyhal discusses with Kos Ukraine's movement towards EU, integration into single market with European Commissioner

14:16 10.04.2025
Shmyhal: Ukraine not buffer or a gray zone, we are new opportunity for Europe to rediscover its identity

Shmyhal: Ukraine not buffer or a gray zone, we are new opportunity for Europe to rediscover its identity

19:27 09.04.2025
Ukraine fulfills 81% of its obligations under Association Agreement with EU

Ukraine fulfills 81% of its obligations under Association Agreement with EU

17:15 08.04.2025
Ukraine signs updated FTA with EFTA countries - Shmyhal

Ukraine signs updated FTA with EFTA countries - Shmyhal

17:45 02.04.2025
Ukraine to receive $432 mln from World Bank to restore transport infrastructure – Shmyhal

Ukraine to receive $432 mln from World Bank to restore transport infrastructure – Shmyhal

18:09 01.04.2025
Shmyhal believes Ukraine ready to open all negotiation Clusters on EU accession in 2025

Shmyhal believes Ukraine ready to open all negotiation Clusters on EU accession in 2025

17:52 31.03.2025
Govt allocates UAH 5.2 bln for reconstruction, operation of roads in frontline and adjacent regions – PM

Govt allocates UAH 5.2 bln for reconstruction, operation of roads in frontline and adjacent regions – PM

20:35 21.03.2025
Shmyhal, Pavel discuss economic cooperation, development of reconstruction projects

Shmyhal, Pavel discuss economic cooperation, development of reconstruction projects

10:32 12.03.2025
Ukrainian PM: key decision brings Ukraine closer to Roam Like at Home with EU

Ukrainian PM: key decision brings Ukraine closer to Roam Like at Home with EU

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: We have info that at least several hundred Chinese citizens fighting as part of Russian occupation forces

Ukraine needs ten Patriot air defense systems – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy enacts sanctions against Russian propagandists and shadow fleet

Pistorius: Given Russia's ongoing aggression, peace in Ukraine appears unattainable in near future

British Defense Minister announces GBP 350 mln package to support Ukrainian frontline fighters

LATEST

CRH risks losing EUR 100 mln in Ukrainian assets following court's revocation of antitrust clearance for Dyckerhoff deal

Zelensky: We have info that at least several hundred Chinese citizens fighting as part of Russian occupation forces

UNHCR to continue support for Ukrainians with damaged or destroyed homes – ministry

Ukraine needs ten Patriot air defense systems – Zelenskyy

Special Operations Forces capture 14 russians in Kursk region

Norway to help arm AFU brigades with modern weapons and armored vehicles - Umerov following meeting with counterpart

Air Force and Air Defense shoot down 2,500 cruise missiles, almost 100 ballistic missiles, 17,500 attack UAVs since 2022 – Ihnat

EU to allocate over EUR 23 bln in aid to Ukraine this year – Kallas

Zelenskyy enacts sanctions against Russian propagandists and shadow fleet

Norway joins Drone Coalition

AD
AD