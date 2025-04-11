Interfax-Ukraine

16:59 11.04.2025

Ukrainian manufacturers of weapons components can receive grant of up to UAH 8 mln to create and expand production – Shmyhal

Ukrainian manufacturers of weapons components can now receive a grant of up to UAH 8 million to create and expand their production, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced.

"A 50/50 co-financing mechanism will work. If the state provides a grant of UAH 8 million, then the entrepreneur must also invest UAH 8 million. Even better conditions apply to manufacturers of drone components: the state provides 70% and the manufacturer must invest only 30%," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel following the government meeting on Friday.

According to him, this is part of the Made for Victory program, for which the budget provides UAH 1 billion.

"We are building a new defense-industrial complex that is capable of protecting both Ukraine and Europe. Production on the territory of Ukraine is a key component that means our self-sufficiency, defense capability, economic security and strength," the prime minister added.

