Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

20:29 09.04.2025

USA is highly surprised by situation with captured Chinese citizens – Zelenskyy

The United States is highly surprised by the situation with captured Chinese citizens, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha is in touch with the Chinese side, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"The United States of America is highly surprised and believes that this is unacceptable. They have given us such signals. I have not received any more so far. I have asked the Minister of Foreign Affairs to deal with this. He is in touch with the Chinese side. There is no additional information yet," Zelenskyy told journalists.

According to him, there is no answer yet regarding the motivation of the Chinese. "The State Security Service of Ukraine will work on this," the president said.

In addition, it has been recorded thanks to the data and details that are available that China at the level of official representations knew about the shipment. "We are not saying that someone is giving some kind of command, we do not have such information. But we record that they knew about it. We record that these are Chinese citizens, they are fighting against us, using weapons against Ukrainians on the territory of Ukraine. Their motivation, money or not, politics, etc., is not yet known to me. But it will be known," Zelenskyy said.

 

Tags: #zelenskyy

