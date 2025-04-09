Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

20:17 09.04.2025

Some 155 Chinese citizens fighting on territory of Ukraine – Zelenskyy

It is known that 155 Chinese citizens are fighting against Ukrainians on the territory of Ukraine, but there may be more, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"The Chinese issue is serious. There are 155 people with surnames, with passport data – 155 Chinese citizens who are fighting against Ukrainians on the territory of Ukraine. We are collecting information, we believe that there are many more of them. For these 155, we have passport data, where they are from, their Chinese documents, age, etc. Also places of service: 70th, 71st, 255th motorized rifle regiments, etc.," Zelenskyy said at a meeting with journalists.

According to the president, the Russians are recruiting citizens of the PRC, in particular through social networks: TikTok and other Chinese social networks, where the Russians distribute advertising videos.

"Official Beijing knows about this. The Russians distribute advertising videos about recruitment through Chinese social networks. Non-secret recruitment is important. Maybe there is also secret one," the president added.

After recruitment, these people arrive in Moscow, where they undergo 3-4 days of medical examinations, 1-2 months in training centers.

"They fight on the territory of Ukraine. They receive migration cards, as well as a card of the Mir payment system, for which they receive money, respectively," Zelenskyy noted.

 

Tags: #zelenskyy

