11:36 11.04.2025

President Zelenskyy, US Defense Secretary to join Ramstein meting online

A meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format) will be held in Brussels under joint German-British leadership, where about 40 countries will be represented, including the United States, which will be represented by a delegation, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said.

"I am pleased to be here today, a day later than my colleagues, at the 27th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which I and my British colleague John Healy chair. We Europeans have a special responsibility to support Ukraine and its future. Today, about 40 countries will be represented here, including the United States, which will be represented here by a delegation. Our American colleague Pete Hegseth will also join us online, which I am glad about, as is President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," Pistorius said during a conversation with reporters before the start of the Ramstein format meeting.

Pistorius stressed that Putin continues to advance on Ukraine, attacks on civilian infrastructure are increasing, and there is no sign of Putin easing up on the fighting.

"It is absolutely clear to me that we still need a militarily strong Ukraine, and it needs our support, only then can we clear the way for a peaceful settlement," he said.

Regarding support from Germany, Pistorius stressed that the Bundestag had recently "cleared the way" for another EUR 3 billion this year and another EUR 8 billion until 2029, i.e. an additional EUR 11 billion in aid to Ukraine.

