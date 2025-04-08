Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

17:14 08.04.2025

Coalition of Willing may appear in Ukraine after complete ceasefire – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Coalition of Willing may appear in Ukraine after complete ceasefire – Zelenskyy

Coalition of the Willing may appear in Ukraine after a complete ceasefire, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We are moving forward, we would like it to be faster, but nevertheless, yes, we are discussing the option that a complete ceasefire can open the way to a diplomatic end to the war. Therefore, Coalition of the Willing may appear in Ukraine precisely after a complete ceasefire," Zelenskyy said during a press conference with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever on Tuesday.

As reported, the Coalition of the Willing summit ended in Paris on March 27, attended by representatives of 31 countries, as well as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

According to the British Prime Minister, the meeting discussed further "military and operational" plans to support any ceasefire and peace in Ukraine "on land, in the air or at sea."

Tags: #coalition #zelenskyy

