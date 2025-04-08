Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

17:22 08.04.2025

Zelenskyy: Best help from USA for Ukraine is to transfer Patriot systems

2 min read
Zelenskyy: Best help from USA for Ukraine is to transfer Patriot systems

After the Russian strike on Kryvy Rih on April 6, Ukraine sent signals to all partners who promised us an additional air defense system, the best help from the United States for Ukraine is to transfer Patriot air defense systems, said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"As for the strike on Kryvy Rih, it is a terrible strike. First of all, we sent all signals to all partners who promised us an additional air defense system, an additional Patriot. We wanted to ask to strengthen Ukraine as much as possible, and this is evidenced not only by the strike on Kryvy Rih," Zelenskyy said during a press conference on Tuesday.

He thanked the partners for their support for Ukraine and condemnation of this Russian strike, but noted that "condemnations are not enough."

"Even some of our very close partners were afraid to say whose missile it was, that it was Russian. But after our corresponding signals, it seems to me that they corrected the situation. But it cannot be completely corrected. The Russians must be put in their place," Zelenskyy added.

He stressed that the United States can transfer the Patriot systems. "This is the best support for Ukraine today from the United States - transferring the Patriot systems," the president noted.

As reported, on April 6, US Ambassador Bridget Brink responded to the Russian missile attack on Kyiv and this time mentioned the attacker - Russia, unlike her post two days ago about the missile strike on Kryvy Rih, which killed 18 people, including nine children.

Tags: #patriot #zelenskyy

