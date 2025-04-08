Belgium to supply Ukraine with two F-16s for spare parts this year – PM

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever said that his country will supply Ukraine with two F-16 fighters for spare parts in 2025 and hopes to be able to supply two more F-16s in 2026.

"This year we will supply two F-16s for spare parts. Next year we will definitely supply two fighters. We hope to do more, but we depend on the supply of F-35s. There are no delays in Belgium, but there are delays with F-35s. As soon as the F-35 arrives, the F-16 takes off. It's very simple," De Wever said during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Last year, the Belgian government announced that Belgium would deliver 30 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by 2028.

