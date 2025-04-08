Interfax-Ukraine

16:46 08.04.2025

Belgium to supply Ukraine with two F-16s for spare parts this year – PM

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever said that his country will supply Ukraine with two F-16 fighters for spare parts in 2025 and hopes to be able to supply two more F-16s in 2026.

"This year we will supply two F-16s for spare parts. Next year we will definitely supply two fighters. We hope to do more, but we depend on the supply of F-35s. There are no delays in Belgium, but there are delays with F-35s. As soon as the F-35 arrives, the F-16 takes off. It's very simple," De Wever said during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Last year, the Belgian government announced that Belgium would deliver 30 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by 2028.

Prime Minister Barto De Wever on March 6 did not rule out that the country would deliver F-16 aircraft to Ukraine for spare parts this year, and combat-ready F-16s could be delivered as early as 2026. "We will do this as soon as possible [by 2028]. We are already training pilots. There are also mechanics. We will provide spare parts. And I do not rule out that F-16s will go to Ukraine this year, but it will be more likely for spare parts. But next year we will also deliver aircraft that will be ready for operation," he said.

