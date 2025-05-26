Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:35 26.05.2025

Last batch of F-16 fighters intended for Ukraine sent from the Netherlands

2 min read
Last batch of F-16 fighters intended for Ukraine sent from the Netherlands

 

KYIV. May 26 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The last batch of F-16 fighters intended for Ukraine has been sent from the Netherlands, the Dutch Ministry of Defense said.

"The last Dutch F-16s intended for Ukraine have left the country. The aircraft today flew from Volkel airbase to Belgium, where they are being prepared for delivery. In total, the Netherlands has transferred 24 fighters to Ukraine," the Defense Ministry said on its website.

"The F-16s have been essential to our air force for decades. But now, as we bid farewell to the F-35, I could not imagine a better destination than Ukraine. Due to the daily Russian air strikes, the F-16s are vital to Ukraine. This allows them to deter Russian aggression and for us," Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said at the ceremony to send the aircraft.

According to him, the way they were transferred and put into operation made a great impression. "The Ukrainian Air Force was forced to quickly switch to the F-16. In peacetime, this takes years. Now it has been done in record time. A great achievement by Ukrainian pilots and technicians."

As previously reported, the last F-16 combat aircraft, which were previously withdrawn from service with the Royal Netherlands Air Force, were sent to Ukraine, Defense Minister Brekelmans announced on Sunday, May 25.

Tags: #f_16 #netherlands

