11:25 27.05.2025

Netherlands' transfer of all F-16 aircraft is crucial step in strengthening Ukraine's air defense – Sybiha

The Netherlands' transfer of all promised F-16 fighters is a crucial step in strengthening Ukraine's air defense at a time when Russia continues its brutal air strikes on civilian targets and infrastructure, said Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

“F-16s are especially good in intercepting cruise missiles, which Russia uses to terrorise Ukrainian cities and communities. We are grateful to the Netherlands for such strengthening,” he wrote on the social network X.

The minister emphasized that strengthening Ukraine's air defense capabilities — through the supply of modern aircraft, ammunition, spare parts and pilot training — is important not only for protecting lives, but also for ensuring long-term security and stability in Europe.

“Dutch solidarity saves lives and brings us closer to peace. Bedankt, Nederland!” the minister added.

Earlier on Monday, the Dutch Ministry of Defense announced the delivery of all batches of F-16 fighters intended for Ukraine.

