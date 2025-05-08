Belgian Defense Minister: We will increase aid to Ukraine, in particular military aid

Ukraine can count on Belgium, said Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken.

In his video address during the 17th annual Kyiv Security Forum entitled "UA: Unite Again to Defeat the Global Aggressor", organized by Arseniy Yatsenyuk's Open Ukraine Foundation, the minister assured that Belgium is with Ukraine.

"We will continue to support your beautiful country, and the new government will make even greater efforts to do so. We will increase the volume of aid, particularly military aid. We are also ready to join the Coalition of the Willing when a peace deal is concluded," he noted.

Franken stressed that Ukraine can count on Belgium in the future as well.