Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:29 08.05.2025

Belgian Defense Minister: We will increase aid to Ukraine, in particular military aid

1 min read

Ukraine can count on Belgium, said Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken.

In his video address during the 17th annual Kyiv Security Forum entitled "UA: Unite Again to Defeat the Global Aggressor", organized by Arseniy Yatsenyuk's Open Ukraine Foundation, the minister assured that Belgium is with Ukraine.

"We will continue to support your beautiful country, and the new government will make even greater efforts to do so. We will increase the volume of aid, particularly military aid. We are also ready to join the Coalition of the Willing when a peace deal is concluded," he noted.

Franken stressed that Ukraine can count on Belgium in the future as well.

Tags: #belgium #ksf2025 #ksf

MORE ABOUT

20:48 08.05.2025
Poroshenko: Ratification of agreement is attempt to overcome crisis in relations between Ukraine and USA

Poroshenko: Ratification of agreement is attempt to overcome crisis in relations between Ukraine and USA

21:04 16.04.2025
Belgium to provide Ukraine with EUR 150 mln in technical assistance within BE-Relieve Ukraine project

Belgium to provide Ukraine with EUR 150 mln in technical assistance within BE-Relieve Ukraine project

11:06 09.04.2025
Belgium to facilitate return of Ukrainian children deported and forcibly displaced by Russia

Belgium to facilitate return of Ukrainian children deported and forcibly displaced by Russia

20:51 08.04.2025
Shmyhal: Belgian defense industry leaders to discuss long-term business projects with Ukrainian partners

Shmyhal: Belgian defense industry leaders to discuss long-term business projects with Ukrainian partners

20:24 08.04.2025
Belgian delegation led by country's PM visits Kyiv region

Belgian delegation led by country's PM visits Kyiv region

19:43 08.04.2025
Zelenskyy, PM of Belgium, reps of Belgian defense companies inspect Ukrainian drones

Zelenskyy, PM of Belgium, reps of Belgian defense companies inspect Ukrainian drones

16:46 08.04.2025
Belgium to supply Ukraine with two F-16s for spare parts this year – PM

Belgium to supply Ukraine with two F-16s for spare parts this year – PM

15:51 08.04.2025
Belgium announces new EUR 1 bln aid package for Ukraine – PM

Belgium announces new EUR 1 bln aid package for Ukraine – PM

10:17 07.03.2025
Zelenskyy discusses with King of Belgium country's participation in preparing first steps to end the war

Zelenskyy discusses with King of Belgium country's participation in preparing first steps to end the war

21:00 06.03.2025
Belgian PM: Combat-ready F-16s could likely be delivered to Ukraine as early as next year

Belgian PM: Combat-ready F-16s could likely be delivered to Ukraine as early as next year

HOT NEWS

American Robert Prevost becomes new Pope

Zelenskyy discusses cooperation prospects with Merz

Agreement with USA will become strong basis for economic and security cooperation – Zelenskyy

Cardinals elect new Pope at conclave

EU to allocate EUR 1 bln for Ukraine's defense industry on Fri

LATEST

Kallas announces EU political decision on creation of tribunal for crimes of Russia’s aggression

American Robert Prevost becomes new Pope

Zelenskyy discusses cooperation prospects with Merz

Agreement with USA will become strong basis for economic and security cooperation – Zelenskyy

Cardinals elect new Pope at conclave

EU to allocate EUR 1 bln for Ukraine's defense industry on Fri

Zelenskyy, von der Leyen discuss further steps for Ukraine's accession into European Union

Trump says he will talk to Zelenskyy, USA appreciates Rada ratification of fossil fuel deal

As of 16:00, more clashes recorded on front than in previous days

Police detain man who shot people in Sofiyivska Borshahivka near Kyiv

AD
AD