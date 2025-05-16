Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:08 16.05.2025

Ukraine loses F-16, pilot diverts plane from settlement and ejects

Photo: www.defensie.nl

During a combat mission to destroy enemy targets, contact with the F-16 fighter was lost, but the pilot ejected in time and his life is not in danger, and a specially appointed commission will determine the cause of the breakdown, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"At about 03:30, contact was lost with the F-16 aircraft. The Ukrainian fighter was on a mission to repel an enemy air attack. The pilot's health is satisfactory, he is in a safe place, his life and health are not in danger," the message says.

As the Air Force reported, according to preliminary data, the pilot destroyed three air targets and worked on a fourth, using an aircraft cannon. However, an abnormal situation arose on board. The pilot took the plane away from the populated area and successfully ejected.

Thanks to the prompt work of the search and rescue team, the pilot was quickly found and evacuated.

A commission has been appointed to objectively clarify all the circumstances and has already begun its work.

