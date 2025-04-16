Belgium to provide Ukraine with EUR 150 mln in technical assistance within BE-Relieve Ukraine project

A large-scale international technical assistance project has officially launched in Ukraine, the Belgian Initiative to Support the Recovery of Ukraine (BE-Relieve Ukraine), which is being implemented by the Belgian government through the development agency Enabel, the press service of the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development said.

"BE-Relieve Ukraine is not just technical assistance. This project is aimed at a partnership between Ukraine and Belgium in the reconstruction of our country. The main principle of our cooperation is 'To rebuild better than it was.' BE-Relieve Ukraine will last until the end of 2028. During this time, Ukraine will receive EUR 150 million from the Belgian Government, which will be directed to the restoration and support of critical infrastructure, preparation for winter, and the creation of an inclusive environment," Deputy Minister of Community and Territorial Development Kostiantyn Kovalchuk said.

The main areas of the project are the modernization of energy infrastructure, reconstruction of medical institutions, renovation of school and vocational training infrastructure, as well as facilitating the implementation of reforms and strengthening ties with Belgian partners.

Among the priority activities are the transfer of 212 generators for educational institutions, mobile boiler houses for hospitals and municipal enterprises, as well as the repair of medical infrastructure facilities.