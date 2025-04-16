Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:04 16.04.2025

Belgium to provide Ukraine with EUR 150 mln in technical assistance within BE-Relieve Ukraine project

2 min read
Belgium to provide Ukraine with EUR 150 mln in technical assistance within BE-Relieve Ukraine project

 A large-scale international technical assistance project has officially launched in Ukraine, the Belgian Initiative to Support the Recovery of Ukraine (BE-Relieve Ukraine), which is being implemented by the Belgian government through the development agency Enabel, the press service of the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development said.

"BE-Relieve Ukraine is not just technical assistance. This project is aimed at a partnership between Ukraine and Belgium in the reconstruction of our country. The main principle of our cooperation is 'To rebuild better than it was.' BE-Relieve Ukraine will last until the end of 2028. During this time, Ukraine will receive EUR 150 million from the Belgian Government, which will be directed to the restoration and support of critical infrastructure, preparation for winter, and the creation of an inclusive environment," Deputy Minister of Community and Territorial Development Kostiantyn Kovalchuk said.

The main areas of the project are the modernization of energy infrastructure, reconstruction of medical institutions, renovation of school and vocational training infrastructure, as well as facilitating the implementation of reforms and strengthening ties with Belgian partners.

Among the priority activities are the transfer of 212 generators for educational institutions, mobile boiler houses for hospitals and municipal enterprises, as well as the repair of medical infrastructure facilities.

Tags: #belgium #aid

MORE ABOUT

11:06 09.04.2025
Belgium to facilitate return of Ukrainian children deported and forcibly displaced by Russia

Belgium to facilitate return of Ukrainian children deported and forcibly displaced by Russia

20:51 08.04.2025
Shmyhal: Belgian defense industry leaders to discuss long-term business projects with Ukrainian partners

Shmyhal: Belgian defense industry leaders to discuss long-term business projects with Ukrainian partners

20:24 08.04.2025
Belgian delegation led by country's PM visits Kyiv region

Belgian delegation led by country's PM visits Kyiv region

19:43 08.04.2025
Zelenskyy, PM of Belgium, reps of Belgian defense companies inspect Ukrainian drones

Zelenskyy, PM of Belgium, reps of Belgian defense companies inspect Ukrainian drones

16:46 08.04.2025
Belgium to supply Ukraine with two F-16s for spare parts this year – PM

Belgium to supply Ukraine with two F-16s for spare parts this year – PM

15:51 08.04.2025
Belgium announces new EUR 1 bln aid package for Ukraine – PM

Belgium announces new EUR 1 bln aid package for Ukraine – PM

14:54 05.04.2025
Norwegian govt on April 4 approves increase in aid to Ukraine by 50 bln kroner, to 85 bln kroner in 2025

Norwegian govt on April 4 approves increase in aid to Ukraine by 50 bln kroner, to 85 bln kroner in 2025

14:34 31.03.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society hands over 43,000 food kits to Kherson residents in March

Ukrainian Red Cross Society hands over 43,000 food kits to Kherson residents in March

09:40 28.03.2025
Netherlands to speed up financial aid to Ukraine – media

Netherlands to speed up financial aid to Ukraine – media

19:50 26.03.2025
Norway provides $95 mln for gas purchases for Ukraine – govt

Norway provides $95 mln for gas purchases for Ukraine – govt

HOT NEWS

Anti-corruption authorities report new suspicion to former dpty head of President's Office Smirnov

Russia violates energy truce more than 30 times – Foreign Ministry

Svyrydenko reports significant progress in work on agreement with USA

Rada approves extension of martial law, general mobilization until August 6 – MP

It is difficult for victims of war crimes in court, but their testimonies to become 'bricks' for tribunal – Irpin court dpty head

LATEST

'Coalition of willing' meeting on security in Black Sea is technical; countries to present their developments – MFA

Costa: I'm joining BringKidsBack initiative to demand safe return of Ukrainian children

Briefing for foreign diplomats on sanctions policy against Russia held at President's Office

Denmark considering sending military personnel to Ukraine for short-term exercises

Anti-corruption authorities report new suspicion to former dpty head of President's Office Smirnov

Intelligence Agency receives Sikorsky S-76A helicopter for medical evacuation

Bill on regulating virtual assets may be registered next week in Rada

Ukrainian ombudsman appeals to UN, ICRC to take immediate intl measures due to another execution of prisoner

Surgeons from Canada, USA reconstruct faces of 26 wounded Ukrainians during 5th Face the Future Ukraine mission

Ukraine's MFA on captured Chinese citizens: We maintain contact with Chinese side through diplomatic channels

AD
AD