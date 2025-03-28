Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

13:27 28.03.2025

Work on demobilization bill continues

1 min read
Work on demobilization bill continues

The Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to work on the bill on demobilization, said Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chornohorenko.

"The Ministry of Defense, together with the General Staff, is working on preparing this bill ... the position of the General Staff, the position of the commander-in-chief, the chief of the General Staff is very important for this bill, because they are responsible for the success of the military operations that our servicemen are currently conducting," Chornohorenko said during an hour of questions to the government at a plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Friday.

She emphasized that everyone understands the social significance of this bill.

"We need joint work here, and we are doing it very quickly," Chornohorenko noted.

Tags: #bill #demobilization

MORE ABOUT

20:51 21.03.2025
Interior Ministry: Revised bill does not expand National Guard powers, but streamlines them

Interior Ministry: Revised bill does not expand National Guard powers, but streamlines them

12:38 21.02.2025
US House speaker says 'no appetite' for another Ukraine funding bill – media

US House speaker says 'no appetite' for another Ukraine funding bill – media

11:45 09.01.2025
Rada adopts bill on basic military training

Rada adopts bill on basic military training

19:21 07.01.2025
Govt bill on principles of housing policy registered in Ukrainian parliament

Govt bill on principles of housing policy registered in Ukrainian parliament

19:15 07.01.2025
Bill on sending AFU units abroad submitted to Verkhovna Rada

Bill on sending AFU units abroad submitted to Verkhovna Rada

12:39 20.12.2024
Draft law on demobilization practically developed, but cannot be submitted to Parliament yet – Defense Ministry

Draft law on demobilization practically developed, but cannot be submitted to Parliament yet – Defense Ministry

20:47 04.10.2024
Member of Ukraine's Council of Seven criticizes govt for tax hike bill

Member of Ukraine's Council of Seven criticizes govt for tax hike bill

10:42 08.08.2024
Zelenskyy submits to Rada multiple citizenship bill

Zelenskyy submits to Rada multiple citizenship bill

20:55 15.07.2024
Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs, USUBC urge adoption of Cabinet's version of tobacco excise tax bill

Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs, USUBC urge adoption of Cabinet's version of tobacco excise tax bill

13:04 20.06.2024
Rada adopts bill on rebooting BES

Rada adopts bill on rebooting BES

HOT NEWS

Bodies of 909 fallen defenders returned to Ukraine

Rubio: I cannot guarantee that peace agreement to be concluded in a week or a month, it must take sanctions into account

Ukrzaliznytsia online ticket sales operating with interruptions due to high load

Some 89 out of 163 enemy UAVs shot down at night, 51 drone simulators lost

Zelenskyy on results of Paris summit: We aren’t going to give up our lands and independence, which is bad signal for Putin

LATEST

Zelenskyy: Europe definitely knows how to defend itself, we work together to guarantee our peoples' security

General Staff: Ukrainian Defense Forces carry out strikes exclusively on Russian military facilities

Bodies of 909 fallen defenders returned to Ukraine

Ukrainian Red Cross Society opens over 16,000 wanted cases on missing persons

Denmark to allocate nearly EUR 40 mln to innovative fund to support Ukraine in military sphere

Rubio: I cannot guarantee that peace agreement to be concluded in a week or a month, it must take sanctions into account

Ukrzaliznytsia online ticket sales operating with interruptions due to high load

Erdogan says Türkiye ready to become platform for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Situation in Kursk and Belgorod regions not significantly changed in 24 hours - AFU General Staff and DeepState, ISW reports progress

Some 89 out of 163 enemy UAVs shot down at night, 51 drone simulators lost

AD
AD
Empire School
AD