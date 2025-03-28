Work on demobilization bill continues

The Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to work on the bill on demobilization, said Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chornohorenko.

"The Ministry of Defense, together with the General Staff, is working on preparing this bill ... the position of the General Staff, the position of the commander-in-chief, the chief of the General Staff is very important for this bill, because they are responsible for the success of the military operations that our servicemen are currently conducting," Chornohorenko said during an hour of questions to the government at a plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Friday.

She emphasized that everyone understands the social significance of this bill.

"We need joint work here, and we are doing it very quickly," Chornohorenko noted.