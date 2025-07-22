European Commissioner Kos: Dismantling of key safeguards protecting NABU's independence is serious step back

Photo: https://www.delo.si/

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos expressed concern about the Verkhovna Rada's vote on a bill restricting the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), and noted that this is a "serious step back."

"Seriously concerned over today's vote in the Rada. The dismantling of key safeguards protecting NABU's independence is a serious step back," she said on the X social network. Kos said "independent bodies like NABU and SAPO, are essential for Ukraine's EU path."

"Rule of Law remains in the very center of EU accession negotiations," the European Commissioner added.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada has limited the independence of the NABU and the SAPO. Relevant bill No. 12414 on amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code regarding the features of pretrial investigation of criminal offenses related to the disappearance of missing persons under special circumstances under martial law was voted for in the second reading and in total by 263 MPs.