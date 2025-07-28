Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:49 28.07.2025

Batkivshchyna to register alternative bill on strengthening NABU and SAPO powers

2 min read
The Batkivshchyna faction will submit to parliament an alternative presidential bill to strengthen the powers of the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), the political force's website reports, citing party leader Yulia Tymoshenko.

"We propose to create a National Assembly that could consist of heroes of Ukraine who participated in hostilities. We have 211 of them today, alive. And for them to appoint the leadership of anti-corruption bodies. Firstly, these are the absolute moral authorities of the country. Secondly, these people are the closest to anyone else who has come into contact with corruption - when, due to corruption, there is a lack of weapons, ammunition, there is no normal clothing, poor food, etc.," Tymoshenko's website said, as cited by the Espreso TV portal.

She recalled that currently all anti-corruption bodies are appointed by the International Advisory Council, which consists of foreign citizens, "the purpose of whose work we in Ukraine do not know at all."

The leader of Batkivshchyna added that the parliament could create the National Assembly, and participation in it would be voluntary.

"Our heroes, having listened to all the candidates, could vote to choose the most worthy one. We must give them the opportunity, instead of this incomprehensible international advisory council, to reboot the NABU, the SAPO, the Anti-Corruption Court. This, in my opinion, will completely change the quality of preventing any corrupt actions," Tymoshenko said.

Tags: #nabu_sapo #tymoshenko #bill #batkivshchyna

