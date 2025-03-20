Zelenskyy discusses investments, air defense reinforcement, aircraft and weapons supplies with Norwegian PM

The meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre began in Oslo, the website of the head of the Ukrainian state reported on Thursday.

“We are grateful to Norway, to you, your team, and your Parliament for the great support – military, humanitarian, and energy support – which has been crucial over the past three difficult winters. I am deeply grateful, and we will never forget this. I would like to discuss the situation at the frontline, diplomacy with the United States, and security guarantees,” the President noted.

In addition, the meeting will cover Norway’s participation in the efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace and in the development of a joint European plan.

In particular, the leaders will discuss steps to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities, enhance air defense, supply F-16 aircraft, artillery systems and ammunition, and invest in Ukrainian weapons production.