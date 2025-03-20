Zelenskyy arrives in Norway

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Norway on Thursday, March 20, the Norwegian government reports.

The website notes that Zelenskyy has just landed in Norway. He is welcomed by Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

"I warmly welcome President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine. Norway stands with Ukraine," he said.

The Prime Minister stressed that Norway supports the work to achieve a lasting and just peace in Ukraine.

"I look forward to good discussions on how Norway can best help Ukraine, both in the short and long term," the Prime Minister said.

Zelenskyy and Støre have several meetings scheduled for Thursday. Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg, Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide and Defense Minister Tore Sandvik will also participate in the working meeting with Zelenskyy's delegation.

For security reasons, the government is not providing details about the president's program in Norway.