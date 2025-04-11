Interfax-Ukraine

Norway joins Drone Coalition

Norway has officially joined the international Drone Coalition, the country's Defense Ministry announced.

" Norway is now officially a part of the international drone coalition led by Latvia and UK. Together we are building a strong alliance to support Ukraine," the ministry said on X.

It is noted that the minister of defense Tore O. Sandvik prepared the necessary documents in Brussels on Friday morning.

As reported, the Drone Coalition was officially launched as part of the work of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in February 2024.

