Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

16:28 15.03.2025

Zelenskyy on Witkoff's visit to Moscow: It can't be 100% known what was discussed there

Photo: president.gov.ua

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was unaware of what was discussed in Moscow during talks with US Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff.

"What was happening in Moscow, I understand ... we cannot know 100% what these people were talking about. But we understand that there will be many different (...) to put Ukraine in a more difficult situation. And America's position is very important here," Zelenskyy told reporters during a briefing on Saturday.

According to the President, the ceasefire must be complete "without any buts." "Everyone's position must be clear, transparent, truthful, without loss of dignity of the parties," Zelenskyy noted.

As reported, on March 13, US Special Representative for the Middle East Witkoff held talks in Moscow.

