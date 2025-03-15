Interfax-Ukraine

15:22 15.03.2025

Netherlands’ PM on video conference: Agreement reached to support Ukraine, continue pressure on Russia

Participants in a video conference convened by British Prime Minister Keir Stramer reached broad agreement on continuing military and financial support for Ukraine, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said.

"The proposals of the US and Ukraine regarding a temporary ceasefire also sound encouraging. Now it is important to continue to put pressure on Russia so that it sits down at the negotiating table," he wrote on the social network X on Saturday.

Schoof said it was necessary to continue working hard on new European sanctions.

"At the same time, it is good to prepare for a possible next step, such as the meeting of military planners in London next Thursday, where the Netherlands will also join in the context of security guarantees," he wrote.

