20:40 28.05.2025

Dutch Defence Minister: At drone summit in Latvia, we will discuss how we can comprehensively support Ukraine

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans took part in a drone summit held in Latvia on Wednesday, where he discussed, among other things, drone support for Ukraine.

"Drones are crucial for Ukraine to maintain its position. At the Drone Summit in Latvia, we will discuss how we can fully support Ukraine and strengthen our drone capabilities," he wrote on the social network X on Wednesday.

Brekelmans believes that the Netherlands can be a leader in this matter, as it is represented at the forum by the largest delegation, namely 43 companies.

