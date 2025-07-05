In Netherlands, Ukrainian migrants to pay twice as much for asylum

In the Netherlands, the asylum fee for Ukrainian migrants will increase from October, instead of the current EUR 105 per month, they will have to pay EUR 244, Minister of Asylum and Migration Mona Keijzer said.

"The increase in the personal contribution is used to cover the operational costs of the asylum, such as gas, water, and electricity," Keijzer explained. With this measure, she wants to reduce the difference between asylum seekers and Ukrainian refugees.

As reported by RTL, a single Ukrainian currently pays EUR 105 per month, but this amount will increase to EUR 244 in October. Families with two minor children will have to pay a maximum of EUR 488, depending on their situation.