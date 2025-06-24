Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:07 24.06.2025

Netherlands announces another military aid package worth EUR 175 mln

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said that the country will provide Ukraine with another military aid package worth EUR 175 million, which will include radar systems, unmanned vehicles and drones, as well as contracts with Ukrainian companies for the production of 600,000 drones.

"The brutal Russian air strikes emphasize the importance of our support for Ukraine. We have signed contracts with Ukrainian companies for the production of 600,000 drones. I am also announcing a new aid package worth EUR 175 million, which includes radar systems, unmanned vehicles and drones," he wrote on the X social network on Tuesday.

In early June, it was reported that Brekelmans announced a new support package of EUR 400 million at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. According to the minister, the package contains more than 50 naval drones and will include a weapons system, sensors, spare parts, and training.

Tags: #aid_package #netherlands

