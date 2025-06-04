Interfax-Ukraine
18:42 04.06.2025

The Netherlands to provide Ukraine with new EUR 400 mln assistance package in maritime security

The Netherlands to provide Ukraine with new EUR 400 mln assistance package in maritime security

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans announced a new EUR 400 million support package at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

"For today's UDCG, I announce a new support package of EUR 400 million in maritime security. This will include more than 100 vessels, patrol boats, transport boats, interceptors, special operations craft," he said during a meeting in the Ramstein format on Wednesday.

According to the minister, the package contains more than 50 naval drones and will include a weapons system, sensors, spare parts, and training.

"So, a full package to strengthen the maritime security of Ukraine. This is very important, because we so see that the Russian threats in both the Black Sea, but also around Kherson, are increasing. So this is very important for Ukraine to protect itself against that. And of course, we want to support Ukraine in freedom of navigation and support for trade routes," Brekelmans said.

