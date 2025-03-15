Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

15:17 15.03.2025

Ukraine needs strong army, robust defense industry, clear security guarantees – Lithuanian President

1 min read
Ukraine needs strong army, robust defense industry, clear security guarantees – Lithuanian President

Peace through strength means full compliance with international law, Ukraine needs a strong army, a powerful defense industry and clear security guarantees, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda emphasized at a meeting of the Coalition of Will on Saturday, initiated by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“Lithuania is committed to long-term military support - at least 0.25% of GDP for Ukraine,” Nauseda said on X.

He added that 3.5% of GDP for defense should become the new NATO standard, where the norm currently in effect is 2% of GDP.

Tags: #nauseda #coalition_of_the_willing

MORE ABOUT

15:33 15.03.2025
Von der Leyen: We will support strengthening Ukraine, its Armed Forces following our ‘porcupine strategy’

Von der Leyen: We will support strengthening Ukraine, its Armed Forces following our ‘porcupine strategy’

15:22 15.03.2025
Netherlands’ PM on video conference: Agreement reached to support Ukraine, continue pressure on Russia

Netherlands’ PM on video conference: Agreement reached to support Ukraine, continue pressure on Russia

14:39 06.03.2025
Nauseda proposes to set Jan 1, 2030 as date of Ukraine's accession EU

Nauseda proposes to set Jan 1, 2030 as date of Ukraine's accession EU

09:27 24.02.2025
Lithuanian President arrives in Kyiv to participate in summit of partner countries on third anniversary of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Lithuanian President arrives in Kyiv to participate in summit of partner countries on third anniversary of Russian aggression against Ukraine

16:34 23.12.2024
Lithuania chooses energy independence with no political strings attached – Nauseda about Fico's trip to Russia

Lithuania chooses energy independence with no political strings attached – Nauseda about Fico's trip to Russia

12:58 13.09.2024
Yermak, Nauseda discuss Lithuania's support for Ukraine

Yermak, Nauseda discuss Lithuania's support for Ukraine

15:00 11.09.2024
Lithuania, Ukraine sign memo on defence cooperation - Nauseda

Lithuania, Ukraine sign memo on defence cooperation - Nauseda

11:04 11.09.2024
President of Lithuania arrives in Kyiv

President of Lithuania arrives in Kyiv

12:57 27.05.2024
Nauseda winning presidential runoff in Lithuania

Nauseda winning presidential runoff in Lithuania

19:50 06.05.2024
Zelenskyy: President of Lithuania confirms his participation in Peace Summit in Switzerland, expresses readiness to actively promote participation of other countries

Zelenskyy: President of Lithuania confirms his participation in Peace Summit in Switzerland, expresses readiness to actively promote participation of other countries

HOT NEWS

Issue of territories after ceasefire will make it possible to end the war, but Ukraine won’t recognize occupied areas as Russian – Zelenskyy

AFU General Staff confirms withdrawing from Sudzha

Zelenskyy reports on successful strike by new Long Neptune missile on enemy at range of 1000 km

Kursk operation continues - Zelenskyy

Ukraine will have to make certain territorial concessions to Russia – Waltz

LATEST

Issue of territories after ceasefire will make it possible to end the war, but Ukraine won’t recognize occupied areas as Russian – Zelenskyy

Starmer urges continued pressure on Putin for unconditional ceasefire

AFU General Staff confirms withdrawing from Sudzha

Zelenskyy reports on successful strike by new Long Neptune missile on enemy at range of 1000 km

Kursk operation continues - Zelenskyy

Ukraine will have to make certain territorial concessions to Russia – Waltz

Waltz on talks in Jeddah: At one point we even broke map and started drawing on it on how we’re going to end this war

‘Germany is back’ - Merz on plans for radical spending on Germany's defense, EUR 3 bln in aid to Ukraine

Occupiers lose 1,180 servicemen in past day – General Staff

Defense forces hit 11 areas of invader concentration in 24 hours

AD