Ukraine needs strong army, robust defense industry, clear security guarantees – Lithuanian President

Peace through strength means full compliance with international law, Ukraine needs a strong army, a powerful defense industry and clear security guarantees, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda emphasized at a meeting of the Coalition of Will on Saturday, initiated by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“Lithuania is committed to long-term military support - at least 0.25% of GDP for Ukraine,” Nauseda said on X.

He added that 3.5% of GDP for defense should become the new NATO standard, where the norm currently in effect is 2% of GDP.