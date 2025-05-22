Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:31 22.05.2025

Merz, Nauseda call for unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine, tougher sanctions on Russia

1 min read
Photo: LRT

German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, during a joint press conference in Vilnius, called, in particular, for a "comprehensive and unconditional ceasefire" and tougher sanctions pressure on Russia.

"We call for a comprehensive and unconditional ceasefire... and for partners to introduce sanctions to break the Russian military machine," the Lithuanian president said.

In turn, answering a question about a recent telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, the Chancellor noted that Germany would continue to support Ukraine, stating that "it is also in America's interests that we move together here." However, Merz noted "slow progress" in resolving the war between Russia and Ukraine, stressing that the process could now take "not days, but months."

