Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:11 20.06.2025

Some 600,000 tonnes of demolition waste cleared in 6 regions with UNDP support since 2022 – Ukrainian govt

2 min read

Since 2022, with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), 600,000 tonnes of demolition waste have been removed in six regions of Ukraine, according to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

"In Mykolaiv, communities are transporting debris to specialized hubs organized by UNDP and JICA, using the recycled materials for road construction. In Bucha, 30% of over 80,000 tonnes of demolition waste have been reused for road repairs," the statement reads.

UNDP is also assisting with water supply and river rehabilitation. For example, following the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, UNDP and the EU FPI provided 22 communities in Dnipropetrovsk region with 40 water purification units and 15 water tankers, ensuring safe drinking water for more than 139,000 people.

"There are now preliminary agreements in place to launch a project to restore water flow in the Saksahan River and supply water to 1.4 million people," the government said.

During a meeting with UN Deputy Secretary-General Haoliang Xu, UNDP Resident Representative in Ukraine Jaco Cilliers, and Deputy Resident Representative Christophoros Politis, Ukraine's Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, Svitlana Hrynchuk, expressed gratitude for the support.

"I am thankful to UNDP for its strategic partnership – not only in implementing environmental reforms and shaping modern environmental policy but also for its rapid response to the ecological challenges our country faces. I'm confident there will be many more successful projects and new areas of cooperation ahead," Hrynchuk said.

Tags: #cabinet_of_ministers #undp

MORE ABOUT

14:01 20.06.2025
Sustainable business hub opens in Kyiv with UNDP, Japanese govt support

Sustainable business hub opens in Kyiv with UNDP, Japanese govt support

17:42 18.06.2025
Cabinet includes Odesa National Economic University among participants in project to develop autonomy of higher education institutions

Cabinet includes Odesa National Economic University among participants in project to develop autonomy of higher education institutions

15:52 18.06.2025
Cabinet simplifies procedure for obtaining an opinion on extending payment deadlines for exports, imports

Cabinet simplifies procedure for obtaining an opinion on extending payment deadlines for exports, imports

15:49 18.06.2025
Cabinet establishes duration of annual additional leave for assistant teachers of special kindergartens

Cabinet establishes duration of annual additional leave for assistant teachers of special kindergartens

15:33 11.06.2025
Cabinet agrees to attract almost GBP 1.7 bn from Great Britain for additional weapons purchases – Shmyhal

Cabinet agrees to attract almost GBP 1.7 bn from Great Britain for additional weapons purchases – Shmyhal

18:17 04.06.2025
Govt allocates UAH 2.4 bln for National Cashback, UAH 200 mln for Ukrainian industrial equipment - Shmyhal

Govt allocates UAH 2.4 bln for National Cashback, UAH 200 mln for Ukrainian industrial equipment - Shmyhal

17:48 30.05.2025
Govt approves sale price of Vinnytsiapobutkhim at UAH 301.4 mln

Govt approves sale price of Vinnytsiapobutkhim at UAH 301.4 mln

16:10 30.05.2025
Cabinet increases number of deferments at enterprises identified as critically important for ensuring AFU needs

Cabinet increases number of deferments at enterprises identified as critically important for ensuring AFU needs

15:16 30.05.2025
Cabinet approves procedure for destroying substandard humanitarian aid

Cabinet approves procedure for destroying substandard humanitarian aid

19:02 29.05.2025
UNDP hands over 16 DeepTrekker underwater drones to Ukrainian rescuers

UNDP hands over 16 DeepTrekker underwater drones to Ukrainian rescuers

HOT NEWS

Ukraine imposes sanctions against 56 individuals, 55 legal entities

Coordination HQ: Ukraine returns seriously wounded, seriously ill defenders from captivity – another stage of major POW swap

Zelenskyy on latest swap: Most of soldiers ave been in Russian captivity for more than two years

Zelenskyy on night attacks: The sooner the sick minds in Kremlin lose ability to finance the war, the more lives we will be able to save in Ukraine

Zelenskyy appoints Shapovalov as AFU Ground Forces Commander

LATEST

Ukraine imposes sanctions against 56 individuals, 55 legal entities

Coordination HQ: Ukraine returns seriously wounded, seriously ill defenders from captivity – another stage of major POW swap

Zelenskyy on latest swap: Most of soldiers ave been in Russian captivity for more than two years

Russia spreading fakes that residential buildings in Odesa hit by Ukrainian air defense – Center for Countering Disinformation

URCS opens innovative space for entrepreneurs in Kyiv

Poroshenko's lawyers allege fabrication of documents used to justify sanctions against him

Zelenskyy on night attacks: The sooner the sick minds in Kremlin lose ability to finance the war, the more lives we will be able to save in Ukraine

Grossi on progress of IAEA talks with Russians on ZNPP: consensus on impossibility of plant operating in wartime reached

General Staff records 176 combat clashes in past 24 hours

Defense forces hit 22 areas of occupation concentration in past 24 hours – General Staff

AD
AD