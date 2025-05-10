Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:07 10.05.2025

Participants in Coalition of the Willing meeting in Kyiv have call with Trump, Ukraine ready for 30-day ceasefire from May 12 – Sybiha

1 min read
Participants in Coalition of the Willing meeting in Kyiv have call with Trump, Ukraine ready for 30-day ceasefire from May 12 – Sybiha
Photo: https://x.com/andrii_sybiha/

After the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Kyiv, all five leaders — Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz, Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer — had a fruitful call with US President Donald Trump regarding peace efforts.

"Ukraine and all allies are ready for a full unconditional ceasefire on land, air, and at sea for at least 30 days starting already on Monday. If Russia agrees and effective monitoring is ensured, a durable ceasefire and confidence-building measures can pave the way to peace," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced on the social network X.

