Danish Prime Minister takes part in Coalition of the Willing online meeting

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/mettefrederiksen.dk

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has taken part in a virtual meeting with the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing, the Office of the Danish Prime Minister reported.

"Together they discussed ways to strengthen Ukraine. Now and in the future. In this regard, the Prime Minister stated, "For more than three years, we have supported Ukraine's defense. Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire. Putin shows no signs that he wants peace." It is important that pressure is now exerted on Russia to establish a lasting and just peace," the Danish Prime Minister's Office said in a post on the X social network on Saturday.

As reported, French President Emmanuel Macron, British and Polish Prime Ministers Keir Starmer and Donald Tusk, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv on May 10 for a Coalition of the Willing meeting.