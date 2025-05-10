Ukraine and Coalition of the Willing demand ceasefire from Russia for 30 days from Monday, otherwise sanctions – Zelenskyy

Ukraine and the countries of the Coalition of the Willing have agreed on positions on a complete and unconditional ceasefire for at least 30 days from May 12 and demand that the Russian Federation agree to this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following a meeting of the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing countries in Kyiv on Saturday.

"We agreed that a complete and unconditional ceasefire should begin from Monday, May 12, for at least 30 days. We together demand this from Russia. We know that the United States supports us in this," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference of the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing in Kyiv on Saturday.

He stressed that the ceasefire must be comprehensive - in the air, at sea and on land. The president also noted that a 30-day ceasefire is necessary to give diplomacy a real chance.

"Ensuring monitoring of the ceasefire is quite possible in coordination with the United States of America. This is realistic," Zelenskyy said.

The participants in the meeting reported on its results to US President Donald Trump by phone.

"As soon as we all spoke together with President Trump, we agreed on a common view of our further actions. A complete, unconditional ceasefire is very necessary. Responsibility for refusal is very necessary in the conditions of such a ceasefire. We can agree together on the foundation for the establishment of peace," the president of Ukraine said.

According to Zelenskyy, any conditions from the Russian Federation are evidence of intentions to drag out the war and disrupt diplomacy.

"If Russia refuses a full and unconditional ceasefire, sanctions should be applied. Sanctions against its energy sector and banking system have been strengthened," he said.

The president of Ukraine noted that the preparation of the 17th package of sanctions by the European Union is underway, and it will be coordinated with sanctions from the United Kingdom, Norway, and the United States of America. He also welcomed Canada's signal to strengthen sanctions on their part.

"We also agreed to continue working on the effective use of Russia's frozen assets," Zelenskyy said.