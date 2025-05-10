Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:08 10.05.2025

Ukraine and Coalition of the Willing demand ceasefire from Russia for 30 days from Monday, otherwise sanctions – Zelenskyy

2 min read
Ukraine and Coalition of the Willing demand ceasefire from Russia for 30 days from Monday, otherwise sanctions – Zelenskyy

Ukraine and the countries of the Coalition of the Willing have agreed on positions on a complete and unconditional ceasefire for at least 30 days from May 12 and demand that the Russian Federation agree to this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following a meeting of the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing countries in Kyiv on Saturday.

"We agreed that a complete and unconditional ceasefire should begin from Monday, May 12, for at least 30 days. We together demand this from Russia. We know that the United States supports us in this," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference of the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing in Kyiv on Saturday.

He stressed that the ceasefire must be comprehensive - in the air, at sea and on land. The president also noted that a 30-day ceasefire is necessary to give diplomacy a real chance.

"Ensuring monitoring of the ceasefire is quite possible in coordination with the United States of America. This is realistic," Zelenskyy said.

The participants in the meeting reported on its results to US President Donald Trump by phone.

"As soon as we all spoke together with President Trump, we agreed on a common view of our further actions. A complete, unconditional ceasefire is very necessary. Responsibility for refusal is very necessary in the conditions of such a ceasefire. We can agree together on the foundation for the establishment of peace," the president of Ukraine said.

According to Zelenskyy, any conditions from the Russian Federation are evidence of intentions to drag out the war and disrupt diplomacy.

"If Russia refuses a full and unconditional ceasefire, sanctions should be applied. Sanctions against its energy sector and banking system have been strengthened," he said.

The president of Ukraine noted that the preparation of the 17th package of sanctions by the European Union is underway, and it will be coordinated with sanctions from the United Kingdom, Norway, and the United States of America. He also welcomed Canada's signal to strengthen sanctions on their part.

"We also agreed to continue working on the effective use of Russia's frozen assets," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #zelenskyy #coalition_of_the_willing

MORE ABOUT

16:49 10.05.2025
Ukraine receives no official proposals to create buffer zone - Zelenskyy

Ukraine receives no official proposals to create buffer zone - Zelenskyy

16:40 10.05.2025
Zelenskyy: Key elements of security – Armed Forces of Ukraine and support contingent

Zelenskyy: Key elements of security – Armed Forces of Ukraine and support contingent

16:39 10.05.2025
Zelenskyy: Aid to Ukraine from US coming, intelligence data sharing not stopped, I hope for strengthening sanctions against Russia

Zelenskyy: Aid to Ukraine from US coming, intelligence data sharing not stopped, I hope for strengthening sanctions against Russia

15:46 10.05.2025
More than 20 leaders of Coalition of the Willing take part in talks on calling for 30-day ceasefire

More than 20 leaders of Coalition of the Willing take part in talks on calling for 30-day ceasefire

15:34 10.05.2025
Coalition of the Willing ready to discuss technical implementation of ceasefire

Coalition of the Willing ready to discuss technical implementation of ceasefire

14:22 10.05.2025
Danish Prime Minister takes part in Coalition of the Willing online meeting

Danish Prime Minister takes part in Coalition of the Willing online meeting

14:07 10.05.2025
Participants in Coalition of the Willing meeting in Kyiv have call with Trump, Ukraine ready for 30-day ceasefire from May 12 – Sybiha

Participants in Coalition of the Willing meeting in Kyiv have call with Trump, Ukraine ready for 30-day ceasefire from May 12 – Sybiha

13:10 10.05.2025
In Kyiv, Zelenskyy and European leaders honor memory of fallen soldiers

In Kyiv, Zelenskyy and European leaders honor memory of fallen soldiers

11:33 10.05.2025
Macron, Starmer, Merz, Tusk arrived in Kyiv for meeting of '"coalition of the willing'

Macron, Starmer, Merz, Tusk arrived in Kyiv for meeting of '"coalition of the willing'

17:47 09.05.2025
Work of Coalition of the Willing will help strengthen entire existing security architecture of Europe - Zelenskyy to leaders of JEF member states

Work of Coalition of the Willing will help strengthen entire existing security architecture of Europe - Zelenskyy to leaders of JEF member states

HOT NEWS

Starmer: Necessary to expand AFU capabilities, strengthen them, peacekeeping mandate will depend on capabilities and needs

Ukraine receives no official proposals to create buffer zone - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Key elements of security – Armed Forces of Ukraine and support contingent

Zelenskyy: Aid to Ukraine from US coming, intelligence data sharing not stopped, I hope for strengthening sanctions against Russia

Participants in Coalition of the Willing meeting in Kyiv have call with Trump, Ukraine ready for 30-day ceasefire from May 12 – Sybiha

LATEST

Sullivan responds to criticism of insufficient support for Ukraine under Biden, stresses that real peace is through force

Starmer: Necessary to expand AFU capabilities, strengthen them, peacekeeping mandate will depend on capabilities and needs

Rubio and Wadephul discuss ending war in Ukraine – US Department of State

Special Operations Forces receive FPV drones and mobile complexes - Poroshenko transfers aid worth UAH 30 mln

Merz announces strengthening of sanctions against Russia if Putin rejects proposals for 30-day ceasefire

Von der Leyen: 30-day ceasefire must be implemented without any preconditions, otherwise - tough sanctions

EU supports call for 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine - Kallas

Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Germany discuss peace efforts, need to increase pressure on Russia

Estonia transfers equipment and machinery to psychological units of Ukraine's Emergency Service

Yermak discusses ceasefire and prospects for peaceful settlement with Rubio

AD
AD