More than 20 leaders of Coalition of the Willing take part in talks on calling for 30-day ceasefire

More than 20 leaders of the Coalition of the Willing took part in a call on Saturday morning, calling on Russia for a 30-day unconditional and complete ceasefire from May 12.

"Joined more than 20 leaders for the Coalition of the Willing call this morning to advance efforts to ensure a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. This starts with a 30-day unconditional ceasefire and must be underpinned by continued, concrete support," NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte wrote on the X social media.

"Progress towards ceasefire and peace process in Ukraine at today’s Leaders’ meeting. Unity on unconditional 30-day ceasefire as of Monday. If not followed, a wave of new sanctions, closely coordinated with US. Ceasefire to be complemented by monitoring mechanism and followed immediately by negotiations for peace agreement," noted President of Finland Alexander Stubb.