Interfax-Ukraine
15:46 10.05.2025

More than 20 leaders of Coalition of the Willing take part in talks on calling for 30-day ceasefire

More than 20 leaders of the Coalition of the Willing took part in a call on Saturday morning, calling on Russia for a 30-day unconditional and complete ceasefire from May 12.

"Joined more than 20 leaders for the Coalition of the Willing call this morning to advance efforts to ensure a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. This starts with a 30-day unconditional ceasefire and must be underpinned by continued, concrete support," NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte wrote on the X social media.

"Progress towards ceasefire and peace process in Ukraine at today’s Leaders’ meeting. Unity on unconditional 30-day ceasefire as of Monday. If not followed, a wave of new sanctions, closely coordinated with US. Ceasefire to be complemented by monitoring mechanism and followed immediately by negotiations for peace agreement," noted President of Finland Alexander Stubb.

Zelenskyy: Key elements of security – Armed Forces of Ukraine and support contingent

Ukraine and Coalition of the Willing demand ceasefire from Russia for 30 days from Monday, otherwise sanctions – Zelenskyy

Coalition of the Willing ready to discuss technical implementation of ceasefire

Danish Prime Minister takes part in Coalition of the Willing online meeting

Participants in Coalition of the Willing meeting in Kyiv have call with Trump, Ukraine ready for 30-day ceasefire from May 12 – Sybiha

Macron, Starmer, Merz, Tusk arrived in Kyiv for meeting of '"coalition of the willing'

Yermak, Umerov and Sybiha arrive Paris, meetings with Rubio and Witkoff planned

'Coalition of the willing' meeting on security in Black Sea taking place in Turkey – Zelenskyy

It's important to take into account Ukraine's position on number of troops on its territory from Coalition of the Willing - Finnish defense minister

