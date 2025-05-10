Zelenskyy: Key elements of security – Armed Forces of Ukraine and support contingent

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and leaders of the countries of the Coalition of the Willing have agreed that a clear priority is to strengthen the Defense Forces and security of Ukraine as the main guarantee of Ukraine's sovereignty and security.

"A support contingent should also be a key element of security guarantees," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference of the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing in Kyiv on Saturday.