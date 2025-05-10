Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:34 10.05.2025

Coalition of the Willing ready to discuss technical implementation of ceasefire

1 min read

On the eve of their visit to Kyiv, the leaders of France, Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom have declared their readiness to discuss the technical implementation of the ceasefire and prepare for a full-fledged peace agreement.

This is stated in a joint statement published on the website of the British government.

"Alongside the US, we call on Russia to agree a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire to create the space for talks on a just and lasting peace. We are ready to support peace talks as soon as possible, to discuss technical implementation of the ceasefire, and prepare for a full peace deal," reads the report.

“We will continue to increase our support for Ukraine. Until Russia agrees to an enduring ceasefire, we will ratchet up pressure on Russia’s war machine," it says.

“We are clear the bloodshed must end, Russia must stop its illegal invasion, and Ukraine must be able to prosper as a safe, secure and sovereign nation within its internationally recognized borders for generations to come," the leaders of France, Germany, Poland and Great Britain stated.

Tags: #coalition_of_the_willing

MORE ABOUT

16:40 10.05.2025
Zelenskyy: Key elements of security – Armed Forces of Ukraine and support contingent

Zelenskyy: Key elements of security – Armed Forces of Ukraine and support contingent

16:08 10.05.2025
Ukraine and Coalition of the Willing demand ceasefire from Russia for 30 days from Monday, otherwise sanctions – Zelenskyy

Ukraine and Coalition of the Willing demand ceasefire from Russia for 30 days from Monday, otherwise sanctions – Zelenskyy

15:46 10.05.2025
More than 20 leaders of Coalition of the Willing take part in talks on calling for 30-day ceasefire

More than 20 leaders of Coalition of the Willing take part in talks on calling for 30-day ceasefire

14:22 10.05.2025
Danish Prime Minister takes part in Coalition of the Willing online meeting

Danish Prime Minister takes part in Coalition of the Willing online meeting

14:07 10.05.2025
Participants in Coalition of the Willing meeting in Kyiv have call with Trump, Ukraine ready for 30-day ceasefire from May 12 – Sybiha

Participants in Coalition of the Willing meeting in Kyiv have call with Trump, Ukraine ready for 30-day ceasefire from May 12 – Sybiha

11:33 10.05.2025
Macron, Starmer, Merz, Tusk arrived in Kyiv for meeting of '"coalition of the willing'

Macron, Starmer, Merz, Tusk arrived in Kyiv for meeting of '"coalition of the willing'

09:54 17.04.2025
Yermak, Umerov and Sybiha arrive Paris, meetings with Rubio and Witkoff planned

Yermak, Umerov and Sybiha arrive Paris, meetings with Rubio and Witkoff planned

18:31 15.04.2025
'Coalition of the willing' meeting on security in Black Sea taking place in Turkey – Zelenskyy

'Coalition of the willing' meeting on security in Black Sea taking place in Turkey – Zelenskyy

17:27 10.04.2025
It's important to take into account Ukraine's position on number of troops on its territory from Coalition of the Willing - Finnish defense minister

It's important to take into account Ukraine's position on number of troops on its territory from Coalition of the Willing - Finnish defense minister

HOT NEWS

Starmer: Necessary to expand AFU capabilities, strengthen them, peacekeeping mandate will depend on capabilities and needs

Ukraine receives no official proposals to create buffer zone - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Key elements of security – Armed Forces of Ukraine and support contingent

Zelenskyy: Aid to Ukraine from US coming, intelligence data sharing not stopped, I hope for strengthening sanctions against Russia

Ukraine and Coalition of the Willing demand ceasefire from Russia for 30 days from Monday, otherwise sanctions – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Sullivan responds to criticism of insufficient support for Ukraine under Biden, stresses that real peace is through force

Starmer: Necessary to expand AFU capabilities, strengthen them, peacekeeping mandate will depend on capabilities and needs

Ukraine receives no official proposals to create buffer zone - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Aid to Ukraine from US coming, intelligence data sharing not stopped, I hope for strengthening sanctions against Russia

Rubio and Wadephul discuss ending war in Ukraine – US Department of State

Special Operations Forces receive FPV drones and mobile complexes - Poroshenko transfers aid worth UAH 30 mln

Merz announces strengthening of sanctions against Russia if Putin rejects proposals for 30-day ceasefire

Von der Leyen: 30-day ceasefire must be implemented without any preconditions, otherwise - tough sanctions

In Kyiv, Zelenskyy and European leaders honor memory of fallen soldiers

EU supports call for 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine - Kallas

AD
AD