Coalition of the Willing ready to discuss technical implementation of ceasefire

On the eve of their visit to Kyiv, the leaders of France, Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom have declared their readiness to discuss the technical implementation of the ceasefire and prepare for a full-fledged peace agreement.

This is stated in a joint statement published on the website of the British government.

"Alongside the US, we call on Russia to agree a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire to create the space for talks on a just and lasting peace. We are ready to support peace talks as soon as possible, to discuss technical implementation of the ceasefire, and prepare for a full peace deal," reads the report.

“We will continue to increase our support for Ukraine. Until Russia agrees to an enduring ceasefire, we will ratchet up pressure on Russia’s war machine," it says.

“We are clear the bloodshed must end, Russia must stop its illegal invasion, and Ukraine must be able to prosper as a safe, secure and sovereign nation within its internationally recognized borders for generations to come," the leaders of France, Germany, Poland and Great Britain stated.