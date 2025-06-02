Zelenskyy and Nauseda coordinate diplomatic steps

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in Vilnius.

"I spoke about the second round of negotiations that took place today in Istanbul. While there are no meaningful signals from Russia to end the war, it is important to strengthen our defense, especially investing in Ukrainian production. This is the basis for peace negotiations. Thank you, Gitanas and the Lithuanian people, for sharing this opinion," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

In addition, the leaders discussed sanction pressure, Ukraine's European integration, and restoration.

"We coordinated our diplomatic steps. Thank you for the invitation to the summit and for all the support you have provided," the president added.