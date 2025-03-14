Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

21:06 14.03.2025

EU renews individual sanctions against Russia for another 6 months

1 min read
EU renews individual sanctions against Russia for another 6 months

The Council of the European Union announced on Friday that it was extending the restrictive measures targeting those "responsible for undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine" for another six months, i.e. until September 15, 2025.

"The existing restrictive measures provide for travel restrictions for natural persons, the freezing of assets, and a ban on making funds or other economic resources available to the listed individuals and entities," the Council said in a communique published on Friday.

The sanctions will remain in place with regard to nearly 2,400 individuals and entities, it said.

While reviewing the sanctions, the Council decided not to extend them with regard to four individuals and remove three other persons who have died from the sanction lists.

"The European Union remains ready to step up pressure on Russia, including by adopting further sanctions," it said.

The Financial Times reported earlier on Friday citing officials briefed on the matter that, in reviewing the extension of individual sanctions against some 2,000 Russians, the Council of the EU decided to lift sanctions on Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev, businessmen Vyacheslav Kantor and Vladimir Rashevsky, and Gulbahor Ismailova, who is businessman Alisher Usmanov's sister.

 

Tags: #sanctions #russia #eu

MORE ABOUT

19:11 14.03.2025
White House reports it is not Trump who spoke to Putin, but Witkoff

White House reports it is not Trump who spoke to Putin, but Witkoff

11:45 14.03.2025
EU ambassadors agree to extend personal sanctions to individuals, legal entities for Russia's war against Ukraine for another six months

EU ambassadors agree to extend personal sanctions to individuals, legal entities for Russia's war against Ukraine for another six months

21:05 13.03.2025
If Russia doesn't agree to peace deal, it will be very disappointing for the world – Trump

If Russia doesn't agree to peace deal, it will be very disappointing for the world – Trump

20:51 13.03.2025
Decision on composition of team for further talks to be made by President – ​​Zhovkva

Decision on composition of team for further talks to be made by President – ​​Zhovkva

19:51 13.03.2025
Russia's strategy to be aimed at blaming Ukraine for their own violations - Center for Countering Disinformation in response to Putin's statements about ceasefire

Russia's strategy to be aimed at blaming Ukraine for their own violations - Center for Countering Disinformation in response to Putin's statements about ceasefire

14:52 13.03.2025
SBU warns Ukrainians about intensification of Russian propaganda

SBU warns Ukrainians about intensification of Russian propaganda

20:18 12.03.2025
Trump hopes to reach agreement with Russia to end war without pressure

Trump hopes to reach agreement with Russia to end war without pressure

19:24 12.03.2025
Vance: Let's see if we can get Russians to agree to ceasefire too

Vance: Let's see if we can get Russians to agree to ceasefire too

19:08 12.03.2025
Yermak: We hope for continuation of sanctions against Russia

Yermak: We hope for continuation of sanctions against Russia

12:24 12.03.2025
Russia's National Wealth Fund could be depleted within 1 year if oil prices fall to $45-$47 per barrel – Ukrainian diplomat

Russia's National Wealth Fund could be depleted within 1 year if oil prices fall to $45-$47 per barrel – Ukrainian diplomat

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to present its position at summit of European partners on Saturday – Zelenskyy

Rubio: What concessions Russia and Ukraine will make remains to be seen

G7 FMs support Ukraine's territorial integrity, warn Russia of sanctions if ceasefire fails, condemn military aid from North Korea, Iran, China

Zelenskyy calls on all those who can influence Russia to take decisive steps to put pressure on it

Ukraine counts on support of Holy See in release of Ukrainians held in Russian prisons – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Sybiha discusses partnership with USA, achieving just, lasting peace with reps of Hudson Institute

Umerov discusses with Spanish Defense Minister strengthening air defense systems, supplies of ammunition, armored vehicles

Ukraine to present its position at summit of European partners on Saturday – Zelenskyy

Rubio: What concessions Russia and Ukraine will make remains to be seen

Yermak, Advisor to Canada's PM discuss preparations for telephone conversation between Zelenskyy, future PM of Canada

G7 FMs support Ukraine's territorial integrity, warn Russia of sanctions if ceasefire fails, condemn military aid from North Korea, Iran, China

Zelenskyy calls on all those who can influence Russia to take decisive steps to put pressure on it

Ukraine counts on support of Holy See in release of Ukrainians held in Russian prisons – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy instructs law enforcers to establish all facts of murder of activist in Odesa

Ukraine's Ecology Minister: NDC 3.0 to define Ukraine's greenhouse gas reduction targets through 2035

AD