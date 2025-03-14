Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

18:05 14.03.2025

Ukraine counts on support of Holy See in release of Ukrainians held in Russian prisons – Zelenskyy

2 min read
Ukraine counts on support of Holy See in release of Ukrainians held in Russian prisons – Zelenskyy
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/13559

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with the Secretary of State of the Holy See, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

"I wished Pope Francis a speedy recovery and thanked him for his prayers and moral support of our people, as well as for his assistance in returning home Ukrainian children deported by Russia. The Holy See has received a list of Ukrainian men and women held in Russian prisons and camps. We count on support for their release," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

The President noted that "the exchange of prisoners and an unconditional 30-day ceasefire are the first quick steps that can bring us all significantly closer to a just and lasting peace."

He stressed that Ukraine is ready to make them, because the Ukrainian people want peace more than anyone else.

"Now the world sees how Russia is specifically putting forward conditions that only complicate and delay everything, because Russia is the only entity that wants the war not to end and diplomacy to break down," Zelenskyy added.

According to him, the voice of the Holy See is very important on the path to peace.

Zelenskyy thanked for the willingness to make efforts for the sake of a common goal, for prayers for Ukraine and peace.

Tags: #zelenskyy

