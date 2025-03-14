EU ambassadors agree to extend personal sanctions to individuals, legal entities for Russia's war against Ukraine for another six months

Photo: elements.envato.com

Ambassadors of the European Union member states have agreed to extend for another six months the sanctions imposed on individuals and entities for Russia's unjustified and unprovoked war against Ukraine, which expire on March 15.

The corresponding decision was made in a written procedure in Brussels on Friday, representatives of the Polish EU Presidency reported.

Hungary had previously blocked the move, demanding that eight Russians be removed from the list. Among them were businessmen Mikhail Fridman and Alisher Usmanov, Bloomberg reported earlier.

It is not reported whether Hungary's demands have been met at this time.

The preliminary decision was made on September 12, 2024. There are currently more than 2,200 individuals and legal entities on the list. The existing restrictive measures include restrictions on the movement of individuals, freezing of assets and a ban on providing funds or other economic resources to individuals and legal entities included in the list.