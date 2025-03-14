Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

11:45 14.03.2025

EU ambassadors agree to extend personal sanctions to individuals, legal entities for Russia's war against Ukraine for another six months

1 min read
EU ambassadors agree to extend personal sanctions to individuals, legal entities for Russia's war against Ukraine for another six months
Photo: elements.envato.com

Ambassadors of the European Union member states have agreed to extend for another six months the sanctions imposed on individuals and entities for Russia's unjustified and unprovoked war against Ukraine, which expire on March 15.

The corresponding decision was made in a written procedure in Brussels on Friday, representatives of the Polish EU Presidency reported.

Hungary had previously blocked the move, demanding that eight Russians be removed from the list. Among them were businessmen Mikhail Fridman and Alisher Usmanov, Bloomberg reported earlier.

It is not reported whether Hungary's demands have been met at this time.

The preliminary decision was made on September 12, 2024. There are currently more than 2,200 individuals and legal entities on the list. The existing restrictive measures include restrictions on the movement of individuals, freezing of assets and a ban on providing funds or other economic resources to individuals and legal entities included in the list.

Tags: #sanctions #eu

MORE ABOUT

20:18 12.03.2025
Trump hopes to reach agreement with Russia to end war without pressure

Trump hopes to reach agreement with Russia to end war without pressure

19:08 12.03.2025
Yermak: We hope for continuation of sanctions against Russia

Yermak: We hope for continuation of sanctions against Russia

10:32 12.03.2025
Ukrainian PM: key decision brings Ukraine closer to Roam Like at Home with EU

Ukrainian PM: key decision brings Ukraine closer to Roam Like at Home with EU

09:22 12.03.2025
European Union welcomes Ukraine–US joint statement following their meeting in Jeddah

European Union welcomes Ukraine–US joint statement following their meeting in Jeddah

20:12 07.03.2025
EU may grant Ukraine access to single market as part of peace deal

EU may grant Ukraine access to single market as part of peace deal

16:50 07.03.2025
Trump announces preparation of additional sanctions against Russia to force it to make peace with Ukraine

Trump announces preparation of additional sanctions against Russia to force it to make peace with Ukraine

20:46 06.03.2025
Russia has 220 brigades with combat experience, there will be 300 in 5 years, we must respond - Zelenskyy at European Council

Russia has 220 brigades with combat experience, there will be 300 in 5 years, we must respond - Zelenskyy at European Council

20:17 06.03.2025
Zelenskyy asks EU to speed up developing European financial instrument for Ukraine's resilience, unblock negotiation clusters

Zelenskyy asks EU to speed up developing European financial instrument for Ukraine's resilience, unblock negotiation clusters

20:49 05.03.2025
Sybiha: We expect new strong steps from EU to support Ukraine

Sybiha: We expect new strong steps from EU to support Ukraine

21:01 04.03.2025
Switzerland joins EU's 16th package of anti-Russian sanctions

Switzerland joins EU's 16th package of anti-Russian sanctions

HOT NEWS

Police deny reports that Hanul's killer surrendered to law enforcement forces

Price of Ukrzaliznytsia tickets for citizens should not increase - Shmyhal

Interior Minister on murder of activist Hanul in Odesa: There’re clues, shooter wasn’t wearing military uniform

USA discusses with Ukraine issues of control over territory, one of power plants and NATO membership – Trump

Tuapse oil refinery in Krasnodar region of Russia attacked at night – Kovalenko

LATEST

Sybiha: We already start forming national team to develop algorithms to keep possible ceasefire under control

Austrian FM: There can be no lasting peace in Ukraine without sovereignty and territorial integrity

Police deny reports that Hanul's killer surrendered to law enforcement forces

Price of Ukrzaliznytsia tickets for citizens should not increase - Shmyhal

Interior Minister on murder of activist Hanul in Odesa: There’re clues, shooter wasn’t wearing military uniform

Rutte after meeting with Trump: NATO is strong, together we’re making it even stronger

USA discusses with Ukraine issues of control over territory, one of power plants and NATO membership – Trump

Some 146 combat clashes recorded in 24 hours

EU proposes to create voluntary fund of up to EUR40 bln for Ukraine's military needs - media

Seven civilians, incl four children, injured in attack by Russian UAVs in Kharkiv

AD