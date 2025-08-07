Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:51 07.08.2025

Klitschko delivers 900 UAVs to Kyiv Armed Forces from community donations

1 min read
Klitschko delivers 900 UAVs to Kyiv Armed Forces from community donations
Photo: https://t.me/vitaliy_klitschko

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko handed over 900 UAVs to the fighters of the 5th separate Kyiv assault brigade of the Armed Forces from the capital's community.

"I handed over another 900 UAVs from the capital's community to the fighters of the 5th separate Kyiv assault brigade of the Armed Forces. In particular, 800 FPV drones of various types and 100 Mavic 3E," he wrote in a telegram channel on Thursday.

Klitschko noted that in the spring, Kyiv handed over 2 thousand drones of various types to the soldiers of this brigade. Thus, taking into account the new transfer, this is already almost 3 thousand drones.

"Since the beginning of the year, UAH 200 million has been allocated from the city budget to the 5th assault brigade for this extremely necessary equipment," he emphasized.

According to the mayor of the capital, in total this year the Kyiv City Council has already directed UAH 6 billion to support the defenders. The capital sent almost 35,000 UAVs to the front for fighters of various brigades.

Tags: #brigade #klitschko #uavs

