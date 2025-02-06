Kharkiv resident who planted explosive device near home of Ukraine's veteran detained, taken into custody

The Security Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv region together with the National Police under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor's office detained a 38-year-old Kharkiv resident who planted an explosive device near the home of a veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The woman was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 258 (a terrorist act that resulted in grave consequences) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"At the request of the prosecution, the suspect was chosen as a preventive measure in the form of detention without the right to bail," the press service of the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office reported.

According to the investigation, the Kharkiv resident, who was officially unemployed, shared her pro-Russian position in the comments to messages in anti-Ukrainian Telegram channels. Thanks to this, the woman was contacted by her handlers (probably representatives of enemy special services) and offered cooperation.

The woman took a homemade explosive device from a hiding place, the geolocation of which was given to her by the handlers.

According to their instructions, at the end of January this year, she planted explosives in a buried car tire near the private home of the veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In addition, opposite his yard, the woman installed a mobile phone hidden in a cardboard box with a special cutout for the camera, camouflaged with tree bark and fallen leaves.

Having remote access to the phone, the curators tracked when the veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine left the house and activated the device. As a result of the explosion, the victim was injured. He was hospitalized.

For the purpose of conspiracy, during the preparation of the operation, the defendant changed her hairstyles, including with the help of wigs, and after the explosion, she tried to destroy the clothes she was wearing.

But, despite this, law enforcement officers exposed her in her apartment. During the searches, they seized the mobile phone, which contained communication with the curators.