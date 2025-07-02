Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:43 02.07.2025

Two explosions occur in Zhytomyr region, 2 dead, 15 injured – regional administration head

Two explosions occurred in the village of Berezyna near Zhytomyr, two dead and 15 injured, Head of the regional military administration Vitaliy Bunchenko said.

"At about 18:00 near the village of Berezyna on the international highway M-06, two explosions occurred, unfortunately, we can state two dead and 15 injured, private households were damaged… the victims are being provided with necessary assistance," Bunchenko said.

According to him, an operational headquarters has been deployed at the site, all relevant services are working.

As reported, the highway M-06 near the village of Berezyna is currently closed in both directions. The explosion occurred at around 18:00 near the village of Berezyna in the Hlybochytska community, and all emergency services are working at the scene, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Zhytomyr region said.

