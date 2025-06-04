URCS recruiting groups for Reboot program in Ivano-Frankivsk

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

In Ivano-Frankivsk, recruitment of groups for training within the Reboot program of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is underway.

“Residents of Ivano-Frankivsk region, namely internally displaced persons and other vulnerable categories of the population, can undergo training within the Reboot: Expanding Employment Opportunities program,” the URCS reported on Facebook on Wednesday.

The main goal of the program is to support participants in preparing for employment, help in adapting to the modern labor market, increase awareness of current vacancies and gain confidence for further job search.

Trainings on resume writing, preparation for interviews, and individual consultations with a career counselor are held for program participants. Specialists conduct training on the development of soft skills (communication, stress resistance, self-presentation). The program also includes psychosocial support measures and micro-entrepreneurship - a training course on starting your own business, business planning and financial management.

Participants undergo professional training or advanced training in the following specialties: driver, turner, electrician, accountant, hairdresser, manicurist, seamstress (dressmaker), chef-confectioner, SMM manager, salesperson, beautician. In addition, there is an opportunity to improve computer literacy.

The Ukrainian Red Cross’ Reboot program is implemented in partnership with professional training centers in Ivano-Frankivsk.

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society implements the Reboot program in the Ivano-Frankivsk region with the support of the Spanish Red Cross and the Swiss Red Cross.