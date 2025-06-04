Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:30 04.06.2025

URCS recruiting groups for Reboot program in Ivano-Frankivsk

2 min read
URCS recruiting groups for Reboot program in Ivano-Frankivsk
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

In Ivano-Frankivsk, recruitment of groups for training within the Reboot program of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is underway.

“Residents of Ivano-Frankivsk region, namely internally displaced persons and other vulnerable categories of the population, can undergo training within the Reboot: Expanding Employment Opportunities program,” the URCS reported on Facebook on Wednesday.

The main goal of the program is to support participants in preparing for employment, help in adapting to the modern labor market, increase awareness of current vacancies and gain confidence for further job search.

Trainings on resume writing, preparation for interviews, and individual consultations with a career counselor are held for program participants. Specialists conduct training on the development of soft skills (communication, stress resistance, self-presentation). The program also includes psychosocial support measures and micro-entrepreneurship - a training course on starting your own business, business planning and financial management.

Participants undergo professional training or advanced training in the following specialties: driver, turner, electrician, accountant, hairdresser, manicurist, seamstress (dressmaker), chef-confectioner, SMM manager, salesperson, beautician. In addition, there is an opportunity to improve computer literacy.

The Ukrainian Red Cross’ Reboot program is implemented in partnership with professional training centers in Ivano-Frankivsk.

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society implements the Reboot program in the Ivano-Frankivsk region with the support of the Spanish Red Cross and the Swiss Red Cross.

 

Tags: #ivano_frankivsk #urcs #reload

MORE ABOUT

12:03 31.05.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society joins World No Tobacco Day actions

Ukrainian Red Cross Society joins World No Tobacco Day actions

15:41 30.05.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross shares its experience in informing about mine danger at intl exhibition

Ukrainian Red Cross shares its experience in informing about mine danger at intl exhibition

12:00 29.05.2025
URCS vehicle hits mine during evacuation of people in Sumy region

URCS vehicle hits mine during evacuation of people in Sumy region

12:12 27.05.2025
Mobile teams of Ukrainian Red Cross Society provide rehabilitation to citizens in Poltava region

Mobile teams of Ukrainian Red Cross Society provide rehabilitation to citizens in Poltava region

18:14 26.05.2025
Applications open for fourth cohort of REDpreneurUA program

Applications open for fourth cohort of REDpreneurUA program

12:33 26.05.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides assistance to victims at sites of Russian missile attack on Ukraine

Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides assistance to victims at sites of Russian missile attack on Ukraine

15:48 24.05.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross helps eliminate consequences of Russian night air attack on Kyiv

Ukrainian Red Cross helps eliminate consequences of Russian night air attack on Kyiv

14:19 23.05.2025
Effective nursing model can be created through cooperation between state, trade union community, healthcare sector – Dotsenko

Effective nursing model can be created through cooperation between state, trade union community, healthcare sector – Dotsenko

14:24 22.05.2025
URCS volunteers ready to respond promptly to emergencies every day

URCS volunteers ready to respond promptly to emergencies every day

10:25 21.05.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross shares its experience of working during the war with colleagues from Baltic countries

Ukrainian Red Cross shares its experience of working during the war with colleagues from Baltic countries

HOT NEWS

The Netherlands to provide Ukraine with new EUR 400 mln assistance package in maritime security

The Netherlands to provide Ukraine with new EUR 400 mln assistance package in maritime security

It is necessary to increase volume of projects with partners on weapons production in Ukraine by 50% – Zelenskyy

Yermak after meeting with Rubio: Agree to coordinate further actions

Zelenskyy: Military prisoner exchange, 500 for 500, expected to take place on Saturday, Sunday

LATEST

The Netherlands to provide Ukraine with new EUR 400 mln assistance package in maritime security

Pistorius: Five more countries plan to join EW Coalition within Ramstein framework

The Netherlands to provide Ukraine with new EUR 400 mln assistance package in maritime security

Zelenskyy at Ramstein urges partners to accelerate process of coordination of Coalition of Willing

It is necessary to increase volume of projects with partners on weapons production in Ukraine by 50% – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy, Mertz discuss security issues, results of meeting in Istanbul

Yermak after meeting with Rubio: Agree to coordinate further actions

SBU publishes unique footage of Spiderweb special operation targeting Russian strategic aircraft

AFU General Staff: Fighting heaviest on Pokrovsk, Lyman axes

Rada plans mandating military training for medical students – draft law

AD
AD