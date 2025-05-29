Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:24 29.05.2025

In Kharkiv region, serviceman of regional TCK receives serious injury as result of explosion of object near his car

1 min read

In Kharkiv region, a serviceman of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers (TCK) was injured as a result of the explosion of an unknown object that he found near his car.

"The injured person received emergency medical care, doctors were forced to amputate his hand. There is no threat to the soldier's life, he is under medical supervision," Kharkiv TCK reports.

The report notes that the victim was transferred from the combat brigade due to health reasons after being wounded to continue serving in the TCK.

A criminal case has been opened regarding the explosion, and investigative actions are ongoing.

Additional training and instructions on handling explosive and suspicious objects are being conducted in the regional and subordinate district TCK.

Tags: #kharkiv_region #explosion

